Steph Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event in 2019

1:50 | Tour & News
Steph Curry Impresses Lydia Ko With Putting Skills
By Jessica Marksbury
Friday, May 18, 2018

He missed the cut at last year's Ellie May Classic on the Web.com Tour, but Steph Curry made quite a splash playing alongside the pros, shooting 74-74, receiving accolades from the likes of Jordan Spieth and Jason Day.

Though Curry hasn't revealed whether or not he'll accept another sponsor's exemption, it appears as though he's serious about staying involved in professional golf.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty

According to an ESPN report, calls are currently being made to prospective sponsors for a fall 2019 event, which Curry would host, and Curry's representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour on a deal which would allow Octagon to work with the Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals.

The report notes that the only fall event on the Tour schedule near the Bay area is the Safeway Open, the first event of the new season, which is played at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa, Calif.

Tour & News
Different strokes, same result: What it's like playing golf with Steph Curry

"There's no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community," PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal told ESPN. "We're excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future."

According to the report, funds raised by the tournament would benefit Curry's charity, the Curry Family Foundation.

