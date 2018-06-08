Have a hunch about who might play well at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills?

Want to a win a two-day trip to New York City and a spanking new set of professionally fit clubs?

You're in the right place!

The GOLF.com U.S. Open Pool is now accepting entrees. Simply select a fantasy team of U.S. Open contestants at the link below and you'll be in the mix for some amazing prizes, from a trip to the Big Apple and a high-tech True Spec club fitting to a TaylorMade driver and putter.

Winning teams will be determined by total prize money, with amateurs playing the role of tiebreaker. (In the unlikely event that two winning entrants select the exact same team, we'll take the entrant who submitted his or her picks first.) Entering is a synch, but don't procrastinate — the contest closes Thursday at 6 a.m. Good luck!

Contest Terms and Conditions

PRIZES:

Grand prize: Trip to New York City (domestic airfare and two nights' accommodation included) and premium club fitting (clubs included) at True Spec Golf's new Midtown Manhattan location

2nd: TaylorMade TwistFace Driver

3rd: Customized TaylorMade Spider Putter