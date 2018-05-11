After firing an impressive opening round of 66 on Thursday, Webb Simpson pulled out all the stops for Friday's round, carding an eagle and three birdies on the front side to make the turn in 31.

But then things really got interesting. The birdie-fest continued on the back, where Simpson went on an epic run, birdieing six straight, starting on hole No. 11, bringing him to 11 under for the day, and putting him on an official 59-watch.

But the devilish 17th hole bared its teeth at the former U.S. Open champ. Simpson's shot clanked off a wooden boundary fronting the green, and the ball caromed onto the putting surface and trickled off the back. And so ended 59 Watch.

The highest of highs.

To the lowest of lows.



That's golf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JtIW4yrl5A — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

He failed to get it up and down from the drop zone and ended up suffering a disappointing double bogey, the only blemish on his scorecard for the day. Still, his 63 matched the course record, and he takes a five-shot lead into the weekend.