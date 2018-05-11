WATCH: Webb Simpson's hopes for 59 dashed at No. 17 at the Players

It was oh, so close.

A red-hot Webb Simpson stepped up to the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass coming off six consecutive birdies and 11 under par for his round. Two birdies to finish would mean a 59; parring in would ensure the course record. Simpson took a while over the tee shot at the 147-yard hole before launching a short iron high, right, and just a bit short. The shot clanked off wooden boundary guarding the front of the green before landing on the green with too much speed and tumbling into the drink beyond.

The highest of highs.

To the lowest of lows.



That's golf.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/JtIW4yrl5A — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

After hitting the green from the drop zone, Simpson two-putted for a double bogey 5 that dashed any hopes of 59. The good news? He headed to the 18th tee with a five stroke lead.