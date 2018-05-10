The marquee grouping of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler headlines the opening two days of the Players Championship, and that star-studded duo hits the course at 8:37 a.m. ET Friday for its second round.

This is the first tournament Woods and Mickelson have played in the same group since the 2014 PGA Championship, and they'll both try to tame the difficult test of TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course. Can one of the long-time rivals make a move heading into the weekend? Follow along to find out.

