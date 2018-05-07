PURSE: Players Championship winner will bring home a record payday

0:40 | Tour & News
Tiger and Phil paired together at Players
Their relationship is hardly contentious at this point, but will either derive motivation from playing together?
By Josh Berhow
Monday, May 07, 2018

How much money does the winner of the Players Championship bring home? The exact same as Patrick Reed did for winning the Masters. Not a bad payday.

First place for winning the Players at TPC Sawgrass is $1.98 million, but even the runner-up cashes a check of $1.188 million.

This year's purse was increased to a tournament-record $11 million following last year's $10.5 million total. 2017 winner Si Woo Kim and 2016 champ Jason Day both brought home first-place checks of $1.890 million the past two years.

Check out the individual payout for the top 50 below.

1st — $1.98 million
2nd — $1.188 million
3rd — $748,000
4th — $528,000
5th — $440,000
6th — $396,000
7th — $368,500
8th — $341,000
9th — $319,000
10th — $297,000
11th — $275,000
12th — $253,000
13th — $231,000
14th — $209,000
15th — $198,000
16th — $187,000
17th — $176,000
18th — $165,000
19th — $154,000
20th — $143,000
21st — $132,000
22nd — $123,200
23rd — $114,400
24th — $105,600
25th — $96,800
26th — $88,000
27th — $84,700
28th — $81,400
29th — $78,100
30th — $74,800
31st — $71,500
32nd — $68,200
33rd — $64,900
34th — $62,150
35th — $59,400
36th - $56,650
37th — $53,900
38th — $51,700
39th — $49,500
40th — $47,300
41st — $45,100
42nd — $42,900
43rd — $40,700
44th — $38,500
45th — $36,300
46th — $34,100
47th — $31,900
48th — $30,140
49th — $28,600
50th — $27,720

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN