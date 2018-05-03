Tiger Woods wins the Wells Fargo... Pro-Am

By Kevin Cunningham
Thursday, May 03, 2018

Tiger Woods finally claimed his first victory on the PGA Tour in nearly five years on Wednesday at Quail Hollow. Unfortunately, it was just the pro-am.

Woods is making his first tournament appearance since the Masters in early April, where he finished one over in a tie for 32nd. On Wednesday, Tiger participated in the pro-am alongside four amateurs: Gregg Hendrix, the executive VP of The SEFA Group; Scott Lampe, the CFO and VP of Hendrick Motorsports; and 17-year-old Shahbaz Hashmi, who earned his spot by winning the First Tee's essay writing contest.

The group teamed together to shoot a composite score of 56, one shot better than Xander Schauffele's group. Woods enlisted the help of a new custom set of TaylorMade irons in what some observers have called one of his best practice rounds so far this year.

Tiger Woods pictured during the Pro-Am for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Getty Images

One interesting nugget: despite playing on Tour since 1996, this might be the first time Woods has won a PGA Tour pro-am. Woods's spokesman did not immediately verify Woods's pro-am record, but the GC Tiger Tracker Twitter feed reports that history was likely made.

Tiger begins the first round of the real tournament at 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

 

