Tiger Woods posted a photo of his new TaylorMade irons Tuesday morning. So what are they, exactly?

"Phase 1 of irons development with @TaylorMadeGolf is complete," Woods wrote in a tweet. "Looking forward to teeing it up this week!"

GOLF.com spoke with a TaylorMade spokesperson on the new clubs. "We have been working closely with Tiger on the development, creation and refinement of a set of TaylorMade irons that meet his precise standards and preferences," the representative said. "As we continue to develop future iterations of Tiger's prototype irons, 'TW·Phase1' marks Tiger's initial transition into a TaylorMade set."

That phrase -- "TW Phase1" appears to be stamped into the irons in the photo posted by Woods. The photo raises plenty more questions for fans of golf equipment, including whether the public will be able to get their hands on a set of their own.

"This set was built to his meticulous specifications," the spokesperson said. "Based on the positive feedback and excitement expressed by Tiger regarding upcoming prototypes, we are encouraged by the ongoing creation process and look forward to what's in store for the next phase of Tiger's irons. As we work toward finalizing Tiger's new irons, there will be more information to come, including a release date for golfers everywhere."

Woods is expected to put the irons into play this week at the Wells Fargo Championship in Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, N.C., his first start since the Masters. Assuming all goes well, he'll use the irons in consecutive weeks when he tees it up again at next week's Players Championship.