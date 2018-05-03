Augusta National begins landscaping project as part of 5th hole renovation

More changes are coming to Augusta National.

An Augusta Chronicle report shows that site plans call for the addition of more than 600 new trees, plants and bushes to be planted along the western edge of the course. The landscaping is in addition to the heavy machinery work that has been going on along Old Berckmans Road — which abuts the 5th hole and has been closed since 2015 — since the conclusion of the Masters.

Although Augusta National has not officially announced any changes to the fifth hole, preliminary site plans filed Jan. 30 show the 455-yard hole would be lengthened by moving the the tee box back across the road. The plans, labeled “#5 Renovations,” listed May 1 as the date construction would begin, with work to be completed by Nov. 1. Augusta National typically closes from late May until October.

A plant schedule in the new plans detailed the types of trees and plants to be installed. They include:

-Nearly 200 bushes

-83 holly plants

-77 tea olive plants

-77 pine trees

-19 mega hardwood trees

-13 hardwood trees

-8 mega pine trees

The revised site plans were filed April 6th — Friday of the Masters — with the Augusta Planning and Development Department. Preliminary plans filed by Augusta firm Cranston Engineering Group P.C. said that 23.1 acres would be affected.

The new tee box would be the first major alteration to Augusta since 2006, when six holes were lengthened.

No. 5 is named “Magnolia” and played as the 6th hardest hole in the 2018 Masters with a scoring average of 4.16.