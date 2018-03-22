Masters holes: What are the names of Augusta’s holes?

A view of the 12th hole during the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.
Thursday, March 22, 2018

Augusta National, home of the Masters, has famously christened each hole on its hallowed grounds with a plant-based name. Here are all 18 of them.

#1: Tea Olive, Par 4, 445 yards

#2: Pink Dogwood, Par 5, 575 yards

#3: Flowering Peach, Par 4, 350 yards

#4: Flowering Crab Apple, Par 3, 240 yards

#5: Magnolia, Par 4, 455 yards

#6: Juniper, Par 3, 180 yards

#7: Pampas, Par 4, 450 yards

#8: Yellow Jasmine, Par 5, 570 yards

#9: Carolina Cherry, Par 4, 460 yards

#10: Camellia, Par 4, 495 yards

#11: White Dogwood, Par 4, 505 yards

#12: Golden Bell, Par 3, 155 yards

#13: Azalea, Par 5, 510 yards

#14: Chinese Fir, Par 4, 440 yards

#15: Firethorn, Par 5, 530 yards

#16: Redbud, Par 3, 170 yards

#17: Nandina, Par 4, 440 yards

#18: Holly, Par 4, 465 yards

 

