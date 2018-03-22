Masters holes: What are the names of Augusta’s holes?

Getty Images
Augusta National, home of the Masters, has famously christened each hole on its hallowed grounds with a plant-based name. Here are all 18 of them.
#1: Tea Olive, Par 4, 445 yards
#2: Pink Dogwood, Par 5, 575 yards
#3: Flowering Peach, Par 4, 350 yards
#4: Flowering Crab Apple, Par 3, 240 yards
#5: Magnolia, Par 4, 455 yards
#6: Juniper, Par 3, 180 yards
#7: Pampas, Par 4, 450 yards
#8: Yellow Jasmine, Par 5, 570 yards
#9: Carolina Cherry, Par 4, 460 yards
#10: Camellia, Par 4, 495 yards
#11: White Dogwood, Par 4, 505 yards
#12: Golden Bell, Par 3, 155 yards
#13: Azalea, Par 5, 510 yards
#14: Chinese Fir, Par 4, 440 yards
#15: Firethorn, Par 5, 530 yards
#16: Redbud, Par 3, 170 yards
#17: Nandina, Par 4, 440 yards
#18: Holly, Par 4, 465 yards
