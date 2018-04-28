WATCH: Alex Cejka headbangs to '80s rock hit on 1st tee at Zurich Classic

Alex Cejka and Ben Crane doing their thing on the 1st tee at the 2018 Zurich Classic.
@PGATOUR
By Kevin Cunningham
Saturday, April 28, 2018

If you haven't heard, players who made the cut this weekend at the Zurich Classic are getting a special treat: being announced on the 1st tee to a song of their choice. It's the first time so-called walk-up songs have been allowed at a PGA Tour event.

On Saturday, golf fans got their first taste of the quirky new addition to the tournament, and pros Alex Cejka and Ben Crane did not disappoint.

Tour & News
Here's the walk-up song for every team at the Zurich Classic

When the two pros were announced on the opening tee box, "Here I Go Again" by 80's hair metal band Whitesnake started blasting over the loud speakers. On cue, Cejka removed his hat and started headbanging with his long hair. Playing partner Crane soon joined in to dance along, providing the gathered fans a hearty laugh to start the day. Watch the moment below.

The memorable chorus of the song begins "Here I go again on my own," an interesting choice given that this week's tournament is the only team event on Tour, and, therefore, the only time Cejka and Crane are not "on their own."

You can check out every team's walk-up song choice here.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN