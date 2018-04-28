WATCH: Alex Cejka headbangs to '80s rock hit on 1st tee at Zurich Classic

If you haven't heard, players who made the cut this weekend at the Zurich Classic are getting a special treat: being announced on the 1st tee to a song of their choice. It's the first time so-called walk-up songs have been allowed at a PGA Tour event.

On Saturday, golf fans got their first taste of the quirky new addition to the tournament, and pros Alex Cejka and Ben Crane did not disappoint.

When the two pros were announced on the opening tee box, "Here I Go Again" by 80's hair metal band Whitesnake started blasting over the loud speakers. On cue, Cejka removed his hat and started headbanging with his long hair. Playing partner Crane soon joined in to dance along, providing the gathered fans a hearty laugh to start the day. Watch the moment below.

The memorable chorus of the song begins "Here I go again on my own," an interesting choice given that this week's tournament is the only team event on Tour, and, therefore, the only time Cejka and Crane are not "on their own."

