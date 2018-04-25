In 2017, the Zurich Classic decided to shake things up in a big way by changing to a two-player team format. This year, the event's organizers are continuing that tradition of innovation by allowing teams who make the cut to stroll to the tee to the song of their choice, much like they do in baseball.

On Tuesday, the PGA Tour released the players' choices for walk-up songs, and, as to be expected, the selections are all over the place. Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry chose a song from fellow Irishmen U2. While U2 is probably the most famous band to come from the Emerald Isle, the specific song choice is not exactly the band's most critically-acclaimed. (That would be "Beautiful Day" from their 2000 album All That You Can't Leave Behind)

There were also multiple double-ups. Zach Johnson and Jonathan Byrd chose "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC, as did Shawn Stefani and John Rollins. The teams of Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney and Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark both picked 'California Love" by Tupac. Three teams are going with Metallica on the first tee.

But not every team picked music from decades ago: teams Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger and Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin both picked tracks by chart-topping Canadian rapper Drake.

Multiple teams choice songs by Canadian rapper Drake, pictured above at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Getty Images

Check out the full list of walk-up songs below.

William McGirt/Sam Burns: "Callin' Baton Rouge" by Garth Brooks

Kevin Na/Byeong Hun An: "Make 'em say Uhh" by Master P

Chris Kirk/J.T. Poston: "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne

Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover: "For Whom the Bell Tolls" by Metallica

Martin Piller/Joel Dahmen: "Lovumba" Daddy Yankee

K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi: "Gangnam Style" by PSY

Ryan Armour/Johnson Wagner: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica

C.T. Pan/Zac Blair: "Half Time" by Ying Yang Twins

Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen: "Africa" by Toto

Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry: "Right Now" by Van Halen

Shawn Stefani/John Rollins: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC

Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays: "Doo Wa Ditty (Blow That Thing)" by Zapp & Roger

Keith Mitchell/Stephan Jaeger: "Pizza Guy" by Touch Sensitive

Ben Silverman/Matt Atkins: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica

Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC

Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor

Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy: "Down Under" by Men at Work

Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran: "Shipping up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys

Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark: "California Love" by Tupac

Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney: "California Love" by Tupac

Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy: "Young Forever" by Jay Z ft. Mrs. Hudson

Cody Gribble/John Peterson: "Careless Whisper" by George Michael

Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly: "As Good As I Once Was" by Toby Keith

Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica

Sergio Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello: "The Best" by Tina Turner

Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft: "Gucci Gang" by Lil Pump

DA Points/Kyle Thompson: "Working for the weekend" by Loverboy

Mac Hughes/Corey Conners: "Big League" by Tom Cochrane & Red Rider

Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley: "Circle of Life" by Carmen Twillie

Shane Lowry/Padraig Harrington: "Beautiful Day" by U2

Russell Knox/Martin Laird: "Flower of Scotland"

Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger: "Forever" by Drake

Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin: "Started From the Bottom" by Drake

Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown: "Slippery" by Migos

Andrew Landry/Talor Gooch: "Big Poppa" by Notorious BIG

Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels: "Down Under" by Men at work

Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson: "Gold" by Spandau Ballet

Matt Every/Sam Saunders: "Running With the Devil" by Van Halen

Jon Rahm/Wesley Bryan: "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar

Emiliano Grillo/Peter Uihlein: "Mi Gente (Remix)" by J Balvin, Willy William, Busta K.

Jamie Donaldson/Ross Fisher: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap

Harold Varner III/Robert Garrigus: "Ebony and Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder

Alex Cejka/Ben Crane: "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake

Abraham Ancer/Roberto Diaz: "Mexico Lindo y Querido" by Vicente Fernandez

Xinjun Zhang/Zecheng Dou: "Believe in Myself" by Zero Point Band