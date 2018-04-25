In 2017, the Zurich Classic decided to shake things up in a big way by changing to a two-player team format. This year, the event's organizers are continuing that tradition of innovation by allowing teams who make the cut to stroll to the tee to the song of their choice, much like they do in baseball.
On Tuesday, the PGA Tour released the players' choices for walk-up songs, and, as to be expected, the selections are all over the place. Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry chose a song from fellow Irishmen U2. While U2 is probably the most famous band to come from the Emerald Isle, the specific song choice is not exactly the band's most critically-acclaimed. (That would be "Beautiful Day" from their 2000 album All That You Can't Leave Behind)
There were also multiple double-ups. Zach Johnson and Jonathan Byrd chose "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC, as did Shawn Stefani and John Rollins. The teams of Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney and Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark both picked 'California Love" by Tupac. Three teams are going with Metallica on the first tee.
But not every team picked music from decades ago: teams Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger and Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin both picked tracks by chart-topping Canadian rapper Drake.
Check out the full list of walk-up songs below.
William McGirt/Sam Burns: "Callin' Baton Rouge" by Garth Brooks
Kevin Na/Byeong Hun An: "Make 'em say Uhh" by Master P
Chris Kirk/J.T. Poston: "Crazy Train" by Ozzy Osbourne
Chez Reavie/Lucas Glover: "For Whom the Bell Tolls" by Metallica
Martin Piller/Joel Dahmen: "Lovumba" Daddy Yankee
K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi: "Gangnam Style" by PSY
Ryan Armour/Johnson Wagner: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica
C.T. Pan/Zac Blair: "Half Time" by Ying Yang Twins
Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen: "Africa" by Toto
Tom Hoge/J.J. Henry: "Right Now" by Van Halen
Shawn Stefani/John Rollins: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC
Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays: "Doo Wa Ditty (Blow That Thing)" by Zapp & Roger
Keith Mitchell/Stephan Jaeger: "Pizza Guy" by Touch Sensitive
Ben Silverman/Matt Atkins: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica
Zach Johnson/Jonathan Byrd: "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC
Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor
Greg Chalmers/Cameron Percy: "Down Under" by Men at Work
Keegan Bradley/Jon Curran: "Shipping up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys
Brendan Steele/Jamie Lovemark: "California Love" by Tupac
Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney: "California Love" by Tupac
Billy Horschel/Scott Piercy: "Young Forever" by Jay Z ft. Mrs. Hudson
Cody Gribble/John Peterson: "Careless Whisper" by George Michael
Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly: "As Good As I Once Was" by Toby Keith
Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica
Sergio Garcia/Rafa Cabrera Bello: "The Best" by Tina Turner
Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft: "Gucci Gang" by Lil Pump
DA Points/Kyle Thompson: "Working for the weekend" by Loverboy
Mac Hughes/Corey Conners: "Big League" by Tom Cochrane & Red Rider
Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley: "Circle of Life" by Carmen Twillie
Shane Lowry/Padraig Harrington: "Beautiful Day" by U2
Russell Knox/Martin Laird: "Flower of Scotland"
Gary Woodland/Daniel Berger: "Forever" by Drake
Brandon Harkins/Lanto Griffin: "Started From the Bottom" by Drake
Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown: "Slippery" by Migos
Andrew Landry/Talor Gooch: "Big Poppa" by Notorious BIG
Jason Day/Ryan Ruffels: "Down Under" by Men at work
Justin Rose/Henrik Stenson: "Gold" by Spandau Ballet
Matt Every/Sam Saunders: "Running With the Devil" by Van Halen
Jon Rahm/Wesley Bryan: "DNA" by Kendrick Lamar
Emiliano Grillo/Peter Uihlein: "Mi Gente (Remix)" by J Balvin, Willy William, Busta K.
Jamie Donaldson/Ross Fisher: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap
Harold Varner III/Robert Garrigus: "Ebony and Ivory" by Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder
Alex Cejka/Ben Crane: "Here I Go Again" by Whitesnake
Abraham Ancer/Roberto Diaz: "Mexico Lindo y Querido" by Vicente Fernandez
Xinjun Zhang/Zecheng Dou: "Believe in Myself" by Zero Point Band