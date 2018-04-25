NFL and NBA stars will face off in Ryder Cup-like golf match this summer

Athletes from the NFL and NBA can often be found spending their off days on the golf course, and occasionally even in a pro Tour event (see Steph Curry and Tony Romo). Now they'll have a chance to decide official bragging rights in a new charity golf event.

Turner Sports and CAA Sports announced the new tournament that will pit football stars and basketball stars against each other in a one-day team event akin to the Ryder Cup. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets will host the event.

"Golf is a favorite sport of mine and I'm thrilled to be hosting this unique tournament where NBA and NFL athletes will trade the court and field for the green," said Paul. "Competitiveness is essential in our respective sports and I look forward to competing alongside and against the best athletes while raising money for charity."

Larry Fitzgerald and Aaron Rodgers have a laugh while they wait to tee off during the first round of the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Getty Images

"I couldn't be more excited," said Rodgers. "While the NFL and NBA are home to many of the greatest athletes in the world, a golf course is an entirely different battlefield. I am extremely passionate about golf, and look forward to assembling a team of the NFL's top golfers to determine, once and for all, which league is truly top on the links."

The tournament, which will raise money for the winners' charities of choice, will be known as "The Showdown" and take place June 27-28 at Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Connecticut.

While it won't be broadcast live on TV, you will be able to catch coverage of the event courtesy of Bleacher Report. TNT will air an hour-long special about the event in August during the PGA Championship.

The real Ryder Cup kicks off September 28, when the American side will try to defend their 2016 victory at Le Golf National in France.