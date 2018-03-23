Tony Romo finishes dead last after second-round 82 in PGA Tour debut

Jim Nantz won't be looking for a new partner in the broadcast booth just yet.

Tony Romo, who calls football games alongside Nantz for CBS, saw his nascent PGA Tour career take a turn for the worse on a sunny Friday afternoon in the Dominican Republic. The former football star, who plays to an index of +0.3, struggled early and often en route to a 10-over 82 that left him in last place by six strokes at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship​.

Just as he had on Thursday, Romo began his round with two bogeys. But on Thursday he'd responded with a string of pars and birdies; Friday he just kept making bogeys, reeling off six straight before a merciful par on No. 16.

Romo added a double bogey on No. 18 to make the turn at 8-over 44.

Things got slightly better for Romo on the second nine, as he added birdies on No. 4 and No. 6, but two more double bogeys doomed him to the bottom spot in the 132-player field.

Romo's first nine on Thursday showed plenty of promise; the former Cowboys quarterback made three birdies and went out in even-par 36.

By the end of day two, however, things were far different. Romo's 15-over-par total left him 16 strokes off the cut line and 28 shots off the lead. His second-round score of 82 was tied for the worst of the week.

At the time of Romo's finish, Brice Garnett led at 13 under par after rounds of 63-68.