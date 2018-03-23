Tony Romo finishes dead last after second-round 82 in PGA Tour debut

Jim Nantz won't be looking for a new partner in the broadcast booth just yet.
Tony Romo, who calls football games alongside Nantz for CBS, saw his nascent PGA Tour career take a turn for the worse on a sunny Friday afternoon in the Dominican Republic. The former football star, who plays to an index of +0.3, struggled early and often en route to a 10-over 82 that left him in last place by six strokes at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.
Just as he had on Thursday, Romo began his round with two bogeys. But on Thursday he'd responded with a string of pars and birdies; Friday he just kept making bogeys, reeling off six straight before a merciful par on No. 16.
Romo added a double bogey on No. 18 to make the turn at 8-over 44.
Things got slightly better for Romo on the second nine, as he added birdies on No. 4 and No. 6, but two more double bogeys doomed him to the bottom spot in the 132-player field.
Romo's first nine on Thursday showed plenty of promise; the former Cowboys quarterback made three birdies and went out in even-par 36.
By the end of day two, however, things were far different. Romo's 15-over-par total left him 16 strokes off the cut line and 28 shots off the lead. His second-round score of 82 was tied for the worst of the week.
At the time of Romo's finish, Brice Garnett led at 13 under par after rounds of 63-68.