Tiger Woods finishes Masters strong with Sunday 69

By Sean Zak
Sunday, April 08, 2018

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods saved his best for last at the 2018 Masters, shooting a final-round 69 and finally providing some magic for the patrons at Augusta National.

Woods made five birdies and an eagle on the 15th hole to shoot his first under-par round this week, finishing the tournament at one over. Woods nearly aced the 4th hole and played the par 5s in five under for the day, something he hasn't done in one round since the first round of the 2010 Masters.

There was no shortage of anticipation for Woods at this year's Masters, but his Sunday round was too little, too late. After 36 holes, Woods sat 13 strokes back from the leader, just two strokes inside the cut line, and Saturday provided little movement as Woods shot 72.

Even though he finished with a three-putt bogey, the final round should be plenty for Woods fans to be optimistic about, but when will Woods play next? At the very least, Woods can be expected to play the Players Championship in May.

