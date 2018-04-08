WATCH: Tiger Woods comes oh-so-close to making an ace Sunday at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It hasn't been a memorable Masters for Tiger Woods, but Woods very nearly gave the patrons something they'd never forget Sunday.

Playing the par-3 4th hole, one of the toughest holes at Augusta National, Woods came close to making an ace and joining Jeff Sluman as the only players to card a 1 on the 4th.

Woods landed his soaring approach eight feet in front of the pin, directly on line. It bounced twice and continued to the cup, catching the left lip and running out to eight feet on the other side. Rest assured, if he wasn’t going to get the ace, he'd at least make birdie. Check out the near-magic below.