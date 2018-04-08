The final round of the Masters is upon us, and the first 54 holes have set up what will no doubt be a thrilling Sunday at Augusta National.

Patrick Reed holds a three-shot advantage over Rory McIlroy, who is looking to shake off his Masters demons to complete the career Grand Slam. Reed and McIlroy tee off together in the final group at 2:40 p.m. ET. Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm start their rounds 10 minutes before that at 2:30 p.m.

We are live blogging the entire final round beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Follow the along below so you don't miss a shot.

