AUGUSTA, Ga. – Fiery, competitive and superstitious, Patrick Reed has been building to this moment his entire life. His swing is locked. His putting stroke is pure. He's even seeing the ball better thanks to new contact lenses. His longtime coach says he loves working with the 27-year-old Texan because "he never pumps the brakes."

On Saturday afternoon, with several established stars and major-championship winners going low at rain-softened Augusta National, Reed stomped on the gas.

He fired a 67, including two spectacular eagles on the back nine's twin par-5s, good for a 14-under total and a three-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. Before this week, Reed's greatest golf moments have come in international team competitions. On Sunday afternoon he'll face McIlroy in a rematch of one of history's most spectacular Ryder Cup matches.

McIlroy, who lost to Reed on Sunday at Hazeltine in 2016, birdied 18 on Saturday to cap a 65 that earned his spot in the final group. He'll chase his fifth career major and first green jacket. He could also become the sixth player in history to complete a career Grand Slam.

But first he'll have to run down Reed, who has summoned the same magic that has defined his dominance in team events. On the back nine on Saturday, Reed reached the iconic par-5 13th in two and buried a 14-footer for eagle. On 15, after his approach stuck on the bank, he pitched in for yet another eagle, punctuated by a pumped fist and primal yell that Ryder Cup fans know well.