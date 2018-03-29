For the first time, the Masters will use shot tracer on the 2018 broadcast

0:38 | Tour & News
The most anticipated Masters in years
With Tiger and Rory competing at a high level, this year's Masters is one of the most anticipated in recent memory.
By Kiley Bense
Thursday, March 29, 2018

In a move that golf fans have long hoped for, CBS plans to incorporate shot tracer technology into its Saturday and Sunday Masters television broadcasts for the first time.

The Masters' live streaming channels have included shot tracer in previous years, but this is the first time that the television coverage will include it. Shot tracer will appear on a select number of holes during the tournament: No. 9, 10, 13, 15, and 18. 

CBS Chairman Sean McManus spoke in a conference call on Wednesday of an effort to "blend" tradition with technology on the broadcast. 

Fans watching the Masters at home will get to experience the broadcast from some holes in an enhanced version this year.

Check out the full Masters TV and streaming schedule. The Masters begins on April 5. 

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now