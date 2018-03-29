For the first time, the Masters will use shot tracer on the 2018 broadcast

In a move that golf fans have long hoped for, CBS plans to incorporate shot tracer technology into its Saturday and Sunday Masters television broadcasts for the first time.

The Masters' live streaming channels have included shot tracer in previous years, but this is the first time that the television coverage will include it. Shot tracer will appear on a select number of holes during the tournament: No. 9, 10, 13, 15, and 18.

CBS Chairman Sean McManus spoke in a conference call on Wednesday of an effort to "blend" tradition with technology on the broadcast.

Fans watching the Masters at home will get to experience the broadcast from some holes in an enhanced version this year.

Check out the full Masters TV and streaming schedule. The Masters begins on April 5.