Want to make sure you can catch all the action at Augusta National Golf Club? Check out the broadcast schedule below.

CBS, ESPN, and CBS Sports will split up the week's broadcast. The TV broadcast begins with preview coverage on CBS Sports at 12 p.m. (ET) on Monday, April 2. First-round action will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN.

The Masters website also has hours of streaming coverage with several different viewing options each day. Most of the pre-tournament streaming coverage will be on the range on Monday through Wednesday, and Wednesday also has two hours of the Par-3 Contest.

Check out the full schedule below. (Start and end times for streaming coverage may vary based on pace of play.)

The Masters is April 5-8 in Augusta, Ga.

TV COVERAGE (ET)

Monday: 12-2 p.m. (CBS Sports)

Tuesday: 9-11 a.m. (CBS Sports)

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m. (CBS Sports); 3-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 3-7:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (CBS Sports); 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

*CBS Sports coverage is Masters on the Range preview show.

ONLINE STREAMING SCHEDULE (ET)

MONDAY, APRIL 2

On the range: 12-2 p.m.

Hole 16: 12-3 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

On the range: 9-11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

On the range: 9-11 a.m.

Par 3 Contest: 3-5 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Honorary starters: 7:45-8:30 a.m.

On the range: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

On the range: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

On the range: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured groups: 11:10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12:30-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 8

Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

On the range: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Amen Corner: 12-6 p.m.

Holes 15 and 16: 1-6:30 p.m.

Broadcast: 2-7 p.m.

Green jacket ceremony: 7 p.m.