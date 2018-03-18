Tiger Woods's late surge fizzles in final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods put a charge into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational when he surged early on the back nine and got within one of the lead, but he lost steam toward the end of his round, finishing with a three-under 69. Woods finished 10 under and T5 when he tapped in on 18.

Woods started the day five shots behind 54-hole leader Henrik Stenson, shot two under on the front nine and remained five back at the turn. He birdied both par-5s on the front nine, knocking in short putts on the 4th and 6th, barely missing his 13-footer for eagle on the latter. He added his third birdie of the day on the par-4 8th, when he stuck his approach to six feet and made the putt. He missed the fairway and green on the par-4 9th, leading to his only bogey of the front nine.

But Woods bounced back on the 10th, knocking his approach to eight feet and making birdie. He then added back-to-back birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 13th, which moved him to 12 under and one behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Stenson. On 12 he splashed out of the green-side bunker and drained a four-footer, and on 13 he cashed in from 13 feet.

But Woods fell back on the par-5 16th, when he knocked his tee shot out of bounds. He made bogey and dropped to 11 under, four back of McIlroy at the time, who was coming off two straight birdies. Woods also bogeyed 17 after missing the green.

Check out a few of his highlights below, and follow the finish here.

54 of 54 so far this week inside 9 feet.@TigerWoods has this 6 footer for coming up.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2iGEVTxT6T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018

Moving on up the leaderboard. @TigerWoods gets the back nine started off right. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/BLFrJl6voB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018

Another GREAT bunker shot. Another .



Tiger Woods is just two back. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7yVr7hHgrA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 18, 2018