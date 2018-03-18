Rory McIlroy rides hot finish to Arnold Palmer Invitational title, first victory since 2016

Sunday, March 18, 2018

Rory McIlroy birdied four consecutive holes on the back nine at Bay Hill to break away from the pack and win for the first time since 2016.

McIlroy closed the Arnold Palmer Invitational with an eight-under 64, finishing 18 under for the week and beating runner-up Bryson DeChambeau by three.

McIlroy started the day two shots behind Stenson, who held the 54-hole lead at 12 under.

Stenson and McIlroy were tied for the lead early on the back nine, but McIlroy ripped off birdies on 13, 14, 15 and 16 to jump to 17 under and lead by three. His birdie on 15 was a chip-in from off the green. McIlroy added a final birdie on 18.

The victory is McIlroy's first since he won the Tour Championship in September 2016.

Tiger Woods got within one of the lead on the back nine, but he fell back with bogeys on 16 and 17 and finished 10 under.

Rory McIlroy ended his drought on the PGA Tour and won Sunday at Bay Hill.

Getty Images

