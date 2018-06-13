Based on the popularity of the Vokey SM7 K grind, a new Bob Vokey design WedgeWorks K grind wedge (starting at $195) is now available on Vokey.com.

The new model comes in just 54- and 56-degree lofts with increased bounce and camber (the K Grind is the highest bounce model in the Vokey lineup), and is offered in either brushed chrome or oil can finish.

Designed for players who prefer to use a club with true sand wedge loft as their primary tool from bunkers and around the greens, the WedgeWorks K Grind works equally well for square and open-faced shots. Other features include all the technologies built into the standard SM7 including progressive CG locations that vary depending on loft and spin milled grooves for maximum spin rates.

A closer look at the Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks K Grind wedge. Courtesy of Titleist

"The K Grind is one of my favorites, and it has been a great lob wedge. But now we're seeing a trend on tour of players using more 54° and 56° wedges greenside, where versatility is key. Wedges at this loft have to work incredibly well for full swing shots, particularly controlling trajectory, and this is why the measured bounce is 16°. But I'm particularly excited about the enhanced camber of this wedge. The camber allows the high measured bounce to be much more versatile from tight lies and greenside shots. We tightened the radius from the leading edge to the trailing edge, so what a golfer will see and feel is the club gliding through the turf and sand," says Bob Vokey.