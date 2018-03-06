ClubTest 2018: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedge review

PRICE: $150

SPECS: 46° to 62° with a massive selection of lofts and bounces and six different sole grinds. True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 steel shafts come standard. Available in Tour chrome, jet black and brushed steel finishes.

RECOMMENDATION: From a beginning player to the best in the world, absolutely anyone can find an SM7 that fits their needs.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Progressive CG for each loft based on bounce and sole grind for improved accuracy; Spin Milled grooves that vary by loft for tight tolerances and spin control; six different grinds, including S, D, L, F, M and K for exceptional versatility and fitting.

OUR TAKE

Titleist Vokey wedges have dominated the Tour for some time, and that domination should continue with the new SM7. The mind-boggling variety of loft, bounce and sole-grind options can be confusing to some, but with the help of a fitter they should make sense quickly. The progressive CG locations yield impressive trajectory control while also providing enhanced feel across the board.

FITTER COMMENTS

"The SM6 was a great design. The SM7 is even better, to say nothing about the options."

