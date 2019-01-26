Four must-play courses in South Korea for any golfer

In this small, mountainous, golf-mad country, prime golf-course land is a highly prized commodity. And nowhere is there a greater concentration of it than on Jeju Island, a popular holiday destination with a balmy year-round climate, a bounty of natural beauty and a handful of courses well worth seeking out for some distinctly Jeju juju.

THE CLUB AT NINE BRIDGES

$100 million of Samsung money reportedly went into the construction of this exclusive club, which hosts the CJ Cup, the first PGA Tour event ever staged in South Korea. Justin Thomas won the inaugural edition, in 2017, and Brooks Koepka snatched the title the following year.

BLACKSTONE GOLF & RESORT

Cut through rolling, rocky terrain, this 27-hole facility offers pristinely manicured golf in a tranquil, foothills setting. Two of the three nines (the East and South) are open to members and their guests only. But the North avails itself to public play.

PINX GOLF CLUB

Water, water, everywhere, not only in the views of the nearby coastline but also on the course, a plush layout rife with man-made creeks and lakes. Even by lavish Korean clubhouse standards, the aprèsgolf facility here stands out, as does the property’s luxury hotel.

LOTTE SKYHILL COUNTRY CLUB

A serene parkland setting provides the backdrop for two stoutly challenging courses by Robert Trent Jones Jr., where minefields of bunkers and myriad water hazards can be either fun or frustration, depending on the state of both your game and mind.