Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

By JOE PASSOV, Golf Magazine Senior Editor

Innisbrook
Credit: Courtesy of Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort
  SAVE $120: Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club Palm Harbor, Fla. Don't get snake-bit this winter. Try Innisbrook's Tour-tested Copperhead course -- and its 54 other holes -- with the Classic Golf Package. It includes lodging, one round per golfer per night, $10 retail credit, unlimited practice and fitness facility use, and club storage. January rates start at $458 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 888-794-8627, innisbrookgolfresort.com SAVE $105: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail [Grand National] Opelika, Ala. Already one of the best deals in golf, Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Trail is an even bigger bargain with its Winter Unlimited Package. Available at all sites except Lakewood and Ross Bridge [with a $10 surcharge for the Judge at Capitol Hill], the package gets you all the golf you can play in January for $75 per day. Price includes cart and unlimited range balls. 800-949-4444, rtjgolf.com SAVE $115: Omni Amelia Island Plantation Amelia Island, Fla. Pete Dye and protégé Bobby Weed crafted 36 holes at Amelia -- including a fistful that skirt the Atlantic Ocean. The Stay and Play Package offers ocean-view lodging and one round at $100 per person -- with a second round, rental clubs and a $40 beverage-cart credit free. January rates start at $319 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 904-261-6161, omnihotels.com SAVE $105: The Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables, Fla. Its venerable Donald Ross design -- not to mention legendary swimming pool -- made the Biltmore one of Babe Ruth's favorite hangouts. See it yourself with the Hole-in-One Package, which includes lodging, unlimited golf, and practice facility use. January rates start at $589 per night, based on double occupancy. 855-311-6903, biltmorehotel.com For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @si_golf on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.
More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More