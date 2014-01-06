Courses and Travel
Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014
By JOE PASSOV, Golf Magazine Senior Editorinnisbrookgolfresort.com SAVE $105: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail [Grand National] Opelika, Ala. Already one of the best deals in golf, Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Trail is an even bigger bargain with its Winter Unlimited Package. Available at all sites except Lakewood and Ross Bridge [with a $10 surcharge for the Judge at Capitol Hill], the package gets you all the golf you can play in January for $75 per day. Price includes cart and unlimited range balls. 800-949-4444, rtjgolf.com SAVE $115: Omni Amelia Island Plantation Amelia Island, Fla. Pete Dye and protégé Bobby Weed crafted 36 holes at Amelia -- including a fistful that skirt the Atlantic Ocean. The Stay and Play Package offers ocean-view lodging and one round at $100 per person -- with a second round, rental clubs and a $40 beverage-cart credit free. January rates start at $319 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 904-261-6161, omnihotels.com SAVE $105: The Biltmore Hotel Coral Gables, Fla. Its venerable Donald Ross design -- not to mention legendary swimming pool -- made the Biltmore one of Babe Ruth's favorite hangouts. See it yourself with the Hole-in-One Package, which includes lodging, unlimited golf, and practice facility use. January rates start at $589 per night, based on double occupancy. 855-311-6903, biltmorehotel.com For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @si_golf on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.
