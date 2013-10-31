Courses and Travel
Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.
By JOE PASSOV, Golf Magazine Senior Editor
For most of my stay here, I simply couldn't stop smiling. Why?
Let me count the ways. The ocean views are spectacular. The service is superb. If you like celebrity-spotting, simply settle in beside the retro-cool pool. The Pelican Grill is one of the great 19th holes, and the spa is an excellent place to recover after your round. As for golf, there are two Tom Fazio layouts along the Pacific Ocean, and a Top 100 Teacher, Glenn Deck. (Thanks for the putting tip, Glenn -- it's still working!)
Come checkout time, the cost will wipe the smile off your face. Perfection is pricey. But there are ways to trim the tab. If you have a lot of rounds in mind, consider the Fazio Unlimited Package, which covers Bungalow or Villa lodging and all-you-can-play access to three courses. (There's another Fazio at nearby Oak Creek.) Carts, club rental, forecaddies and valet parking are also part of the package. Rates start at $835 per night, with a two-night minimum stay; (888) 802-1777, pelicanhill.com For more news that golfers everywhere are talking about, follow @si_golf on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube video channel.
