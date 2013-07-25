Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Few resorts get to celebrate their 100th anniversary, and this year venerable Grove Park Inn will blow out a whole lot of candles.

Perched high above Asheville in the mountains of western North Carolina, Grove Park Inn has hosted such names as Ford, Rockefeller and Edison. Ten U.S. presidents, including golfer-in-chief Barack Obama, have put their heads in these beds, and the likes of Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus have teed it up here as well.

As a birthday present to itself, the Grove Park Inn has unveiled a $25 million renovation, along with specials such as the old-fashioned Hickory Sticks Golf Tournament and a variety of golf packages.

My pick is the Stay & Play Getaway package, which includes lodging, one round of golf (with cart) on the Inn's excellent Donald Ross layout, and one cocktail per person in The Great Hall Bar. August rates start at $409 per night, based on double occupancy.

800-438-5800, groveparkinn.com