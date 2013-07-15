Menu Close
Courses and Travel

Worth Your Money: Old American Golf Club in North Dallas

Oldamerican_600Three years after it was named one of Golf Magazine’s Best New Courses, the Old American Golf Club continues to blend a private club feel with public access, remaining one of the Lone Star state’s best layouts. Designers Tripp Davis and Justin Leonard based the layout on their favorite classic courses, with tiered greens and natural-looking bunkers. Although some of the tall native grass throughout the course has been reduced since the opening, don’t go long on green approaches or else count on some lost balls. Wind is ever present, with multiple back nine holes located on the shore of Lake Lewisville. Extra old school touches—a hand-drawn yardage book, shorter than usual wooden flagsticks, tree branches used to direct cart traffic—add to the atmosphere, as does a simple yet elegant clubhouse. Enjoy a post-round Shiner Bock on the back patio while sitting around a new fire pit in an Adirondack chair. Ranked fifth on Golf Magazine’s Best Public Courses in Texas, Old American is located 30 minutes north of DFW airport. (website, 972-370-4653, $125)

WHERE TO STAY NYLO, a 176-room boutique hotel located in Plano, is a 15-minute drive from Old American. Modern art, funky lighting fixtures and an industrial/minimalist vibe is topped off by ultra comfortable beds. Other Dallas-area NYLO locations include Las Colinas and the city’s burgeoning South Side neighborhood.
(website, 972-963-9090, $89-$229)

The Tribute Golf Club, located directly across the street from Old American, has eight rooms ($159-$209) available in its clubhouse. The club, with an enjoyable Tripp Davis-designed 18-hole homage ($79-$129) to the best Scottish links courses, holds up to 140 outings a year and plenty of weddings, so call well in advance when booking a room. (website, 972-370-5465)

WHERE TO EAT Henry’s Tavern, part of The Shops at Legacy in Plano, has 100 beers on tap, plenty of flat screen televisions and a comfort food menu. Start off with the giant Bavarian soft pretzel. (website, 972-473-7252)

Coal Vines, also located at The Shops at Legacy in Plano, serves above-average, thin crust pizza that can be washed down with local beers and a wide variety of wines.
(website, 972-943-1339)

THE DEAL

Starting at $213 per night per person, a new Stay & Play package includes accommodations at any of the three NYLO locations around Dallas and one round at Old American, which includes a complimentary yardage book, water, snacks and a pro shop gift. --By Tom Mackin

