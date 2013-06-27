Dye Hard, the Original: Casa de Campo Stages Blockbuster Event

Before 1971, the closest most golfers got to the Dominican Republic was a premium cigar at the 19th hole.

Then Teeth of the Dog opened, and everything changed.

The Pete Dye design, at Casa de Campo resort, spread so close to the DR’s southeast coast that you could nearly dip your driver from several tees. It was immediately hailed as a bucket-list layout -- the course that put the island nation on the golfing map.

In the years since, the resort has christened three other Dye layouts -- the Scottish-style Links Course, the cliff-hugging Dye Fore and the private resort course, La Romana -- making Casa de Campo what it is today: the Caribbean’s top-rated golf destination.

Not a bad place for a few relaxing rounds -- or a serious, stroke-play competition.

Which brings us to the first-ever Dye Hard Cup. From Nov. 10-15, 2013, the resort will be the stage of the inaugural event, a four-day competition that pits 90 contestants on 90 holes for a winner-take-all prize of $90,000.

The event, which is open to both professionals and amateurs, will play out on all four resort courses. The number of holes in each round will correspond to the number of holes on each track. Day one calls for 27 holes at La Romana. Day two brings 27 holes at Dye Fore, followed by 18 holes on day three on the Links.

The closing 18 will be at Teeth of the Dog, a fitting finish on the property’s most prestigious test.

This being the Caribbean, the event will be part party, part competition, starting with a November 10 welcome reception at The Beach Club by Le Cirque, the resort’s marquee restaurant and lounge. Early arrivals are welcome to play a practice round on any of the resort’s courses that day.

Also included in each contestant’s entry fees are:

* Five nights’ accommodations in the newly renovated elite-class room

* Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily

* Unlimited drinks in all resort bars and restaurants, including Oasis bars and beverage carts on the course

* Unlimited use of the driving range

* Complimentary use of personal golf cart across the property

* Complimentary access to the resort’s sports and fitness center

* VIP welcome at La Romana airport and at check-in

* Airport transfers, resort taxes and service charges

The all-inclusive cost is $5,000 for contestants; $3,000 for non-golfers, who, in lieu of golf, will have unlimited access to horseback riding, tennis and non-motorized watersports at the resort’s private beach.

For more information, call 809-523-8215 or visit casadecampo.com.do/dyehardcup2013/