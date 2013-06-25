Budget Breaks: Head for the hills this summer for a scenic mountain getaway

SAVE $115 The Homestead Resort Hot Springs, Va.

Combine outstanding value, a hilly layout that Sam Snead called the greatest mountain course in the country, and the rushing brooks of summertime, and you have the Unlimited Cascades Golf Package. It includes all the golf you can handle on the Homestead's Cascades [ranked No. 24 in our Top 100 Courses You Can Play], a room upgrade, cart and range balls. June rates start at $355 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 800-838-1766, thehomestead.com

SAVE $120 The Broadmoor Colorado Springs, Colo.

The highest-altitude Platinum Medal winner in our 2012-13 Premier Resorts awards is the Broadmoor. The property soars with its Five Star Golf Package, which features lodging, one round of golf [plus cart] for each person each night of the package, $60 breakfast credit per night, and range balls, with suites available at 30 percent off published rates. July rates begin at $420 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. 866-837-9520, broadmoor.com

SAVE $105 The Equinox Resort Manchester Village, Vt.

New England mountain scenery? Check. A classic, playable Walter Travis/Rees Jones golf course? Check. A package to maximize the experience? Checkmate! The Unlimited Equinox Golf Package has everything, including all the golf you can play and lodging in a setting that's loaded with Yankee charm. July rates begin at $499 per room, per night, based on double occupancy, with a two-night minimum on weekends. 800-362-4747, equinoxresort.com

SAVE $100 Shanty Creek Resorts Bellaire, Mich.

Believe it or not, northern Michigan is almost always gorgeously sunny come summer. All the better to take advantage of Shanty Creek's Golf 'Til You Drop package. Included is lodging, breakfast and two days of unlimited golf on any of the resort's four courses, among them Shanty Creek's Legend and Cedar River layouts, plus the Summit and the Schuss. July rates start at $199 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. 800-678-4111, shantycreek.com