Courses and Travel

The 19 Best 19th Holes in Golf

1. Arcadia Bluffs (Sunset Grill), Arcadia, Mich.:

A world-class links course
deserves a world-class 19th hole, the aptly named Sunset Grill, high above Lake Michigan, where good things come to those who wait. In the summer the sun doesn’t go down until almost 10, and the view is heaven on earth.

2. The Country Club at Castle Pines (Panorama Bar), Castle Rock, Colo.:

Scenic views of Pikes Peak and a cozy mountain atmosphere serve as a reminder that the PGA Tour committed a flagrant party foul by dropping the quirky but beloved International tournament in 2007.

3. Doonbeg (Darby’s Bar), County Clare, Ireland:

Darbys Great fireside atmosphere and views of the seaside par-5 1st hole join a backdrop of enormous, shaggy sand hills. With the warmth of Ireland and a touch of New England charm, Darby’s has all the modern conveniences, including a huge flatscreen TV behind the bar.

4. Dunvegan Hotel and Lounge Bar, St. Andrews, Scotland:

Dunvegan It’s not affiliated with the Old Course, but it’s only 112 yards from the 18th green, and this quaint retreat offers just the post-round vibe you crave after dueling with the ancient
links. Open lore abounds
at what Sam Torrance has called “the perfect 19th hole.”

5. Edgewood Tahoe (Brooks’ Bar and Deck), Stateline, Nev.:

Brooksbar Indulge in the signature mojito and take in the sumptuous mountain and lake views. Sweeping, vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows, plus flatscreen TVs, make this a mash-up of a Frank Gehry building and sports bar.

6. Fallen Oak Golf Club (Fallen Oak Bar), Biloxi, Miss.:

Exclusive to guests of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Fallen Oak is a low-key, Old South treat.
A sunken bar
peers out at the 18th hole, a lake and the eponymous Fallen Oak. Beer from the state’s only microbrewery is on the menu. 7. Granite Links Golf Club (Tavern at Quarry Hills), Quincy, Mass.:

Floor-to-ceiling windows give the bar its expansive views of the Boston skyline, and the busy kitchen serves award-winning food. Look for golf-loving local sports heroes such as retired Boston Bruin Ray Bourque.

8. Grayhawk Golf Club (Phil’s Grill), Scottsdale, Ariz.:

Philsgrill A roaring fire, leather couches and a cool hardwood bar are among the touches that give the place character. Phil Mickelson is the club’s Tour ambassador, and among the Phil artifacts on display is the persimmon driver he swung in his junior days. 9. Half Moon Bay Golf Links (Ocean Terrace), Half Moon Bay, Calif.:

Whether you play the Ocean course or the Old, cap your experience next door at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, a cliff-top retreat 25 miles south of San Francisco. Cocktails around the fire pit as the sun sets
over the Pacific will cure whatever’s ailing you.

10. The Inn at Spanish Bay (Sticks), Pebble Beach, Calif.:

Sticks Picture windows and an outdoor area overlook the 1st fairway and the Pacific Ocean at Sticks, where you can get a cold one and then stick around for dinner.

11. Pasatiempo (The Tap Room), Santa Cruz,
Calif.:

Located inside the historic Hollins House restaurant, the Tap Room is lined with classic, 1930s- and ’40s-era
photos of PGA Tour and Hollywood stars. Gaze out at the sailboats in Monterey Bay as you ponder the genius of course designers Alister MacKenzie and Marion Hollins.

12. Pebble Beach Golf Links (The Tap Room), Pebble Beach, Calif.:

Pebble_taproom Peruse memorabilia from past Bing Crosby Pro-Ams and U.S. Opens, keep your eyes peeled for Clint Eastwood and other celebs sipping from the bar’s deep reserves of spirits, and close your eyes and imagine the late, great Jack Lemmon making the Crosby cut.

13. Pelican Hill Golf Club (Pelican Grill), Newport Beach, Calif.:

The place is bound to impress with its extensive, by-the-glass wine menu, two nine-foot plasma TVs and a heated outdoor terrace that overlooks the Pacific.

14. Pine Crest Inn, Pinehurst, N.C.:

Pinecrestinn The 19th hole of choice for nearly 40 area courses, the Pine Crest Inn is a shrine to former owner Donald Ross, whose image is everywhere in paintings and photos. The famed “chipping hole” in front of the fireplace gets busy at cocktail hour.

15. Pinehurst Resort (Ryder Cup Lounge), Pinehurst, N.C.:

Behold the signature cocktails, crab cake sliders and cool golf memorabilia at this 19th hole, which will be hoppin’ when Pinehurst No. 2 hosts the U.S. Open
and U.S. Women’s Open on back-to-back weeks in 2014.

16. Princeville Resort (The Tavern at
Princeville), North Shore, Kauai, Hawaii:

The bar and restaurant by Roy Yamaguchi offers local food and drink
in a casual setting that overlooks the 18th hole, the Sea Cliffs and Hanalei Bay.

17. St. Andrews (The Road Hole Bar), St. Andrews, Scotland:

Enjoy a Scotch and have your picture taken at the Home of Golf, all while looking out at the tourists and dog-walkers traipsing along some of the game’s most iconic architecture. You’ll be drinking in the footsteps of many an Open champion. 18. Trump National Golf Club (Golfer’s Lounge), Los Angeles:

Trump With big,
leather chairs, flatscreen
TVs and great views of this stunning, oceanside course, what’s not to like? 19. Whisper Rock Golf Club (The Hang), Scottsdale, Ariz.:

With PGA Tour players congregating at almost every table and a sublime chocolate-banana milkshake, it’s clear why so many want to hang
at the Hang. Be sure to check out the Masters flag signed
by Lower course designer
Phil Mickelson.
--By Cameron Morfit, senior writer, Golf Magazine Photos: Darby's courtesy of Doonbeg; Dunvegan by Erick W. Rasco/SI; Brooks Bar courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe; Phil's Grill courtesy of Grayhawk Golf Club; Sticks courtesy of Pebble Beach; The Tap Room by Alex Vertikoff/Pebble Beach Company; Golfer's Lounge courtesy of Trump National

