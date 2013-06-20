The 19 Best 19th Holes in Golf

1. Arcadia Bluffs (Sunset Grill), Arcadia, Mich.:

A world-class links course

deserves a world-class 19th hole, the aptly named Sunset Grill, high above Lake Michigan, where good things come to those who wait. In the summer the sun doesn’t go down until almost 10, and the view is heaven on earth.

2. The Country Club at Castle Pines (Panorama Bar), Castle Rock, Colo.:

Scenic views of Pikes Peak and a cozy mountain atmosphere serve as a reminder that the PGA Tour committed a flagrant party foul by dropping the quirky but beloved International tournament in 2007.

3. Doonbeg (Darby’s Bar), County Clare, Ireland:

Great fireside atmosphere and views of the seaside par-5 1st hole join a backdrop of enormous, shaggy sand hills. With the warmth of Ireland and a touch of New England charm, Darby’s has all the modern conveniences, including a huge flatscreen TV behind the bar.

4. Dunvegan Hotel and Lounge Bar, St. Andrews, Scotland:

It’s not affiliated with the Old Course, but it’s only 112 yards from the 18th green, and this quaint retreat offers just the post-round vibe you crave after dueling with the ancient

links. Open lore abounds

at what Sam Torrance has called “the perfect 19th hole.”

5. Edgewood Tahoe (Brooks’ Bar and Deck), Stateline, Nev.:

Indulge in the signature mojito and take in the sumptuous mountain and lake views. Sweeping, vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows, plus flatscreen TVs, make this a mash-up of a Frank Gehry building and sports bar.

6. Fallen Oak Golf Club (Fallen Oak Bar), Biloxi, Miss.:

Exclusive to guests of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Fallen Oak is a low-key, Old South treat.

A sunken bar

peers out at the 18th hole, a lake and the eponymous Fallen Oak. Beer from the state’s only microbrewery is on the menu. 7. Granite Links Golf Club (Tavern at Quarry Hills), Quincy, Mass.:

Floor-to-ceiling windows give the bar its expansive views of the Boston skyline, and the busy kitchen serves award-winning food. Look for golf-loving local sports heroes such as retired Boston Bruin Ray Bourque.

8. Grayhawk Golf Club (Phil’s Grill), Scottsdale, Ariz.:

A roaring fire, leather couches and a cool hardwood bar are among the touches that give the place character. Phil Mickelson is the club’s Tour ambassador, and among the Phil artifacts on display is the persimmon driver he swung in his junior days. 9. Half Moon Bay Golf Links (Ocean Terrace), Half Moon Bay, Calif.:

Whether you play the Ocean course or the Old, cap your experience next door at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, a cliff-top retreat 25 miles south of San Francisco. Cocktails around the fire pit as the sun sets

over the Pacific will cure whatever’s ailing you.

10. The Inn at Spanish Bay (Sticks), Pebble Beach, Calif.:

Picture windows and an outdoor area overlook the 1st fairway and the Pacific Ocean at Sticks, where you can get a cold one and then stick around for dinner.

11. Pasatiempo (The Tap Room), Santa Cruz,

Calif.:

Located inside the historic Hollins House restaurant, the Tap Room is lined with classic, 1930s- and ’40s-era

photos of PGA Tour and Hollywood stars. Gaze out at the sailboats in Monterey Bay as you ponder the genius of course designers Alister MacKenzie and Marion Hollins.

12. Pebble Beach Golf Links (The Tap Room), Pebble Beach, Calif.:

Peruse memorabilia from past Bing Crosby Pro-Ams and U.S. Opens, keep your eyes peeled for Clint Eastwood and other celebs sipping from the bar’s deep reserves of spirits, and close your eyes and imagine the late, great Jack Lemmon making the Crosby cut.

13. Pelican Hill Golf Club (Pelican Grill), Newport Beach, Calif.:

The place is bound to impress with its extensive, by-the-glass wine menu, two nine-foot plasma TVs and a heated outdoor terrace that overlooks the Pacific.

14. Pine Crest Inn, Pinehurst, N.C.:

The 19th hole of choice for nearly 40 area courses, the Pine Crest Inn is a shrine to former owner Donald Ross, whose image is everywhere in paintings and photos. The famed “chipping hole” in front of the fireplace gets busy at cocktail hour.

15. Pinehurst Resort (Ryder Cup Lounge), Pinehurst, N.C.:

Behold the signature cocktails, crab cake sliders and cool golf memorabilia at this 19th hole, which will be hoppin’ when Pinehurst No. 2 hosts the U.S. Open

and U.S. Women’s Open on back-to-back weeks in 2014.

16. Princeville Resort (The Tavern at

Princeville), North Shore, Kauai, Hawaii:

The bar and restaurant by Roy Yamaguchi offers local food and drink

in a casual setting that overlooks the 18th hole, the Sea Cliffs and Hanalei Bay.

17. St. Andrews (The Road Hole Bar), St. Andrews, Scotland:

Enjoy a Scotch and have your picture taken at the Home of Golf, all while looking out at the tourists and dog-walkers traipsing along some of the game’s most iconic architecture. You’ll be drinking in the footsteps of many an Open champion. 18. Trump National Golf Club (Golfer’s Lounge), Los Angeles:

With big,

leather chairs, flatscreen

TVs and great views of this stunning, oceanside course, what’s not to like? 19. Whisper Rock Golf Club (The Hang), Scottsdale, Ariz.:

With PGA Tour players congregating at almost every table and a sublime chocolate-banana milkshake, it’s clear why so many want to hang

at the Hang. Be sure to check out the Masters flag signed

by Lower course designer

Phil Mickelson.

--By Cameron Morfit, senior writer, Golf Magazine Photos: Darby's courtesy of Doonbeg; Dunvegan by Erick W. Rasco/SI; Brooks Bar courtesy of Edgewood Tahoe; Phil's Grill courtesy of Grayhawk Golf Club; Sticks courtesy of Pebble Beach; The Tap Room by Alex Vertikoff/Pebble Beach Company; Golfer's Lounge courtesy of Trump National