Pebble Beach Resort adding new practice facility, teaching academy and hotel

By Tom Mackin If there was one amenity lacking at Pebble Beach, a perennial Golf Magazine Platinum Premier Resort, it was a world-class practice facility. By next January, that will no longer be the case.

Ground was broken this week on a new double-ended range (pictured above) located directly across from the existing facility (which means a short drive or shuttle ride to Pebble's first tee will still be necessary).

Plans also call for a new 3,000-square foot Pebble Beach Golf Academy (led by Golf Magazine Top 100 Teachers Laird Small and Dan Pasquariello), plus a club fitting area and indoor hitting bays (floorplans below).

Expected to open right before next year's AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the facility is just one of numerous new developments coming to the famed resort. Approximately 100 new rooms will be added to The Lodge, and a 100-room hotel will be built near the Spyglass Hill golf course. No start date has been announced yet for the latter two projects, but current plans call for both to be completed over the next decade.

Now, if they could just do something about that $495 green fee ...

(Photos: Courtesy of Pebble Beach Company)