Budget Breaks: Get your golf year going at one of these two great escapes

SAVE $105 Inn at Eagle Mountain Fountain Hills, Ariz.

If cactus-covered slopes and wild terrain appeal to you this spring, the Round and a Room Golf Package at Eagle Mountain, east of Scottsdale, is a great way to kick off your season. Included is one night's lodging, a round at the Scott Miller—designed Eagle Mountain Golf Club, rental clubs, and a $10 breakfast coupon.

May rates start at $149 per person, based on double occupancy. 800-992-8083, innateaglemountain.com

SAVE $175 La Costa Resort and Spa Carlsbad, Calif.

Perfect weather and suburban San Diego go hand-in-glove, all the better to take advantage of La Costa's Gold Medal Golf Package. The deal offers lodging at Southern California's only Gold Medal winner in our Premier Resorts Awards, unlimited golf on two PGA Tour courses, breakfast for two at Legends Bistro, club storage and 15 percent off at the pro shop.

May rates start at $469 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 800-854-5000, lacosta.com (Photo: Courtesy of Inn at Eagle Mountain)