Harbour Town offers stay-and-play package for $303 per weekday night

If watching a few minutes of this week’s PGA Tour action from Hilton Head inspires you to plan a golf trip, then go right where the pros play. The Inn at Harbour Town is offering a golf package through 2013. The package starts at $303 per weekday night, per person, and includes accommodations for three nights, one round per day at Sea Pines resort’s Harbour Town Golf Links (the annual PGA Tour venue that is ranked second on Golf Magazine’s Best Public Golf Courses in South Carolina), Heron Point by Pete Dye (ranked 11th on Golf Magazine’s Best Public Golf Courses in the state) or the Ocean Course. The boutique, upscale Inn is adjacent to Harbour Town’s first tee. The package is also offered for weekends with a two-night minimum stay. For more information go to Seapines.com. Photo: 18th hole at Harbour Town (Rob Tipton/Boomkin Productions)