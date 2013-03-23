Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Course Spy: Capitol Hill (The Judge)

JudgeService "Y'all have a good time now," the starter says, sparing us the usual first-tee soliloquy about 90-degree cart rules and the like. It's a light, Southern send-off, and it perfectly sets the tone at a friendly place where the only thing they lay on thick is the Alabama drawl, y'all.

Pace of Play This is not a wide-open course that easily forgives errant tee shots. The aptly named Judge can be penal. It's longer than War and Peace, features more than a few slender fairways, and peril awaits on 14 holes that adjoin water. Expect your round to last at least four and a half hours.

Quality With big greens, sprawling fairway bunkers, and long, forced carries off many tees, this course is great for risk-reward-loving players who can live with punished mis-hits. And the Alabama River's beautiful backwaters give this heart-of-Dixie course a winning sense of place.

Value The tough but playable holes and gorgeous views make this perhaps the best deal on the RTJ Trail. Twilight rates let you play for less than $50, about what you'd shell out for a cart and a bucket of balls at many top resorts. Here, it gets you on one of the highest-rated public tracks in Alabama.

Verdict If the course was judged by a jury of its peers, some might deem it too penal for the average player. Our ruling? Play it from the right tees—hey, there's no shame in using the 5,910-yard whites—and you'll have a blast on an entertaining layout that delivers one of the best bargains in the game.

Capitol Hill (The Judge) Prattville, Ala.
7,813 yards, par 72
Green fees: $71-$92
334-285-1114, rtjgolf.com/capitolhill (Photo: Michael Clemmer)

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More