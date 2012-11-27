Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Worth Your Money: The Judge Course, the jewel of Alabama's RTJ Trail

Tired of hearing about how great a golf trip to Pebble Beach or St. Andrews is? No kidding. These days we're looking for a golf trip that makes sense for our games and our budgets. So we've started a weekly feature on Golf.com called "Worth Your Money" where Golf Magazine's travel editors find a destination that combines great golf and great value. This week, we check out The Judge near Montgomery, Ala. THE DESTINATION: THE JUDGE COURSE AT CAPITOL HILL IN PRATVILLE, ALABAMA

Judge_4_foprwebThe fourth hole at the Judge Course. (Michael Clemmer/Golf Landscape Photography) Rtjgolf.com, 7,794 yards, $56-$75, 334-285-1114

From the nosebleed first tee of Golf Magazine's top-rated member of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, you can take in the full scope of the Montgomery skyline. But the target in the foreground is what grabs your attention. Pinched by the backwaters of the Alabama River, the imposing downhill par four, with its slender landing area, is a faithful indication of the trials that await you on The Judge. Let the evidence show, for starters, that this, the toughest track at the Capitol Hill complex, a 54-hole facility on the RTJ Trail, is not a course for the aquaphobic. Water flanks most fairways, fronts many greens and presents you with forced carries off several tees. From the 7,794-yard tips, the design is simply too much for most mortals. But played from the right markers -- and with the right attitude -- it’s a scenic pleasure that features, among other highlights, a pair of unforgettable back-nine par-threes. Then there’s the price: well under $100, even in peak season. You’ll take some punishment. But considering the quality, The Judge lets you get away with a steal.

WHERE TO EAT Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Café. Crawfish etouffee, chicken gumbo and other Cajun staples at this casual hangout in historic downtown Pratville. 334-361-1020, Unclemickscajun.com

Fat Boy’s Barbecue Ranch. Friendly, family-run barbecue joint, serving hickory-smoked meats and classic Southern sides, on the banks of a babbling creek. 334-358-4227 Fatboysbarbcueranch.com

WHERE TO STAY Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa. Ten minutes from Capitol Hill, a 345-room luxury hotel, with restaurants, bars and a newly expanded convention center. From $139. 334-481-5000, Renaissancemontgomery.com

Montgomery Marriott Pratville Hotel. Set on 1,600 wooded acres, overlooking the three courses at Capitol Hill. From $129, 334-290-1235, Marriott.com

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More