Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Worth Your Money: Black Mesa Golf Club in New Mexico

Tired of hearing about how great a golf trip to Pebble Beach or St. Andrews is? No kidding. These days we're looking for a golf trip that makes sense for our games and our budgets. So we've started a weekly feature on Golf.com called "Worth Your Money" where Golf Magazine's travel editors find a destination that combines great golf and great value. This week, we check out Black Mesa Golf Club in New Mexico. THE DESTINATION: BLACK MESA GOLF CLUB, ESPANOLA, NEW MEXICO Blackmesa12_forwebThe 12th hole at Black Mesa Golf Club. John and Jeannine Henebry

blackmesagolfclub.com; 7,307; par 72. Greens fees: $62-$82

The wild sweep of the fairways is reminiscent of an Irish links. But the surrounding sandstone foothills serve as a reminder: you’re golfing in the high desert of New Mexico. That hybrid quality—an inland course that feels as raw and windswept as a seaside layout—is a large part of the charm of the Baxter Spann layout, which sits within a short shot of Santa Fe but feels as remote as Bandon Dunes.
From the first hole, an unapologetic par 4 that requires a blind tee shot over a grassy ridge, you’re struck by the layout’s natural lilt, as well as its peaceful sense of isolation. There are no houses, no hum from highway traffic. Even the cart paths are unpaved, a rustic touch on a course that is better suited to walking anyway.
From the top of the 16th, a mildly controversial par 5 that rushes up a steep slope to the most severely contoured green on the course, the views appear unending, a big sky spreading all around. You may or may not see another golfer.

WHERE TO STAY Hotel Santa Fe. Comfortable, convenient accommodations in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. From $182, hotelsantafe.com

The Inn and Spa at Loretto. AAA-Four-Diamond property that pays homage to the region’s Native American traditions, its rooms appointed in black, red, white and gold of Anasazi pottery. From $150, innatloretto.com

The Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa. A relaxing retreat set on 450 acres at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, ringed by lawns and towering cottonwoods. Rooms from $172, bishopslodge.com

WHERE TO EAT Black Mesa Steakhouse. Prime rib, seafood, polished service and a sprawling wine list. ‘Nuff said. santaclaran.com

El Paragua. House-made tamales and tortillas highlight a menu of traditional Mexican and New Mexican cuisine. elparagua.com
Gabriels. Sizzling fajitas, mesquite grilles scallops and guacamole, prepared table-side. restauranteur.com/gabriels --From the editors of Golf Magazine

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More