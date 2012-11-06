Worth Your Money: Black Mesa Golf Club in New Mexico

Tired of hearing about how great a golf trip to Pebble Beach or St. Andrews is? No kidding. These days we're looking for a golf trip that makes sense for our games and our budgets. So we've started a weekly feature on Golf.com called "Worth Your Money" where Golf Magazine's travel editors find a destination that combines great golf and great value. This week, we check out Black Mesa Golf Club in New Mexico. THE DESTINATION: BLACK MESA GOLF CLUB, ESPANOLA, NEW MEXICO The 12th hole at Black Mesa Golf Club. John and Jeannine Henebry

blackmesagolfclub.com; 7,307; par 72. Greens fees: $62-$82

The wild sweep of the fairways is reminiscent of an Irish links. But the surrounding sandstone foothills serve as a reminder: you’re golfing in the high desert of New Mexico. That hybrid quality—an inland course that feels as raw and windswept as a seaside layout—is a large part of the charm of the Baxter Spann layout, which sits within a short shot of Santa Fe but feels as remote as Bandon Dunes.

From the first hole, an unapologetic par 4 that requires a blind tee shot over a grassy ridge, you’re struck by the layout’s natural lilt, as well as its peaceful sense of isolation. There are no houses, no hum from highway traffic. Even the cart paths are unpaved, a rustic touch on a course that is better suited to walking anyway.

From the top of the 16th, a mildly controversial par 5 that rushes up a steep slope to the most severely contoured green on the course, the views appear unending, a big sky spreading all around. You may or may not see another golfer.

WHERE TO STAY Hotel Santa Fe. Comfortable, convenient accommodations in the heart of downtown Santa Fe. From $182, hotelsantafe.com

The Inn and Spa at Loretto. AAA-Four-Diamond property that pays homage to the region’s Native American traditions, its rooms appointed in black, red, white and gold of Anasazi pottery. From $150, innatloretto.com

The Bishop’s Lodge Ranch Resort & Spa. A relaxing retreat set on 450 acres at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, ringed by lawns and towering cottonwoods. Rooms from $172, bishopslodge.com

WHERE TO EAT Black Mesa Steakhouse. Prime rib, seafood, polished service and a sprawling wine list. ‘Nuff said. santaclaran.com

El Paragua. House-made tamales and tortillas highlight a menu of traditional Mexican and New Mexican cuisine. elparagua.com

Gabriels. Sizzling fajitas, mesquite grilles scallops and guacamole, prepared table-side. restauranteur.com/gabriels --From the editors of Golf Magazine