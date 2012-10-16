Menu Close
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of

Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
11 Worst Courses To Play When It's Windy
Best New Courses of 2014
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland's Finest Parkland Courses
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Premier Resort Close-Up: Sea Island Resort

Seaisland_2For more than 80 years, luxury lodging in the Lowcountry has meant Sea Island. So how do you improve on a property that's a regular fixture among our top 5 resorts? Simple. Add a popular PGA Tour event to the mix.
In late October, Sea Island resident and Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III hosts the third annual McGladrey Classic, played over Sea Island's Seaside course. The greatest incentive for making the cut at the McGladrey is getting to spend the weekend at Sea Island.

The destination garnered Platinum Medal honors in our 2012 Premier Resorts Awards for many reasons. Naturally, it starts with the three courses at nearby Sea Island Golf Club. Seaside sports classic 1929 Colt-Alison holes that were melded in 1999 into an up-to-date coastal risk-reward masterpiece by Tom Fazio.
Walter Travis, Dick Wilson and Rees Jones contributed to the Plantation, while the Love brothers, Davis and Mark, earn high marks for the redesign they did on the Retreat course.
Still, what elevates Sea Island into rarified air are the superior service and restaurants, the Cloister and Lodge accommodations, a world-class spa and a stunning beach right outside the front door.
It's no wonder that Sea Island landed the No. 1 position for lodging in our recent rankings. It could keep the top spot for years to come.
November rates from $395. 888-732-4752, seaisland.com (Photo: Courtesy of Sea Island Resort)

