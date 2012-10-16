Premier Resort Close-Up: Sea Island Resort

For more than 80 years, luxury lodging in the Lowcountry has meant Sea Island. So how do you improve on a property that's a regular fixture among our top 5 resorts? Simple. Add a popular PGA Tour event to the mix.

In late October, Sea Island resident and Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III hosts the third annual McGladrey Classic, played over Sea Island's Seaside course. The greatest incentive for making the cut at the McGladrey is getting to spend the weekend at Sea Island.

The destination garnered Platinum Medal honors in our 2012 Premier Resorts Awards for many reasons. Naturally, it starts with the three courses at nearby Sea Island Golf Club. Seaside sports classic 1929 Colt-Alison holes that were melded in 1999 into an up-to-date coastal risk-reward masterpiece by Tom Fazio.

Walter Travis, Dick Wilson and Rees Jones contributed to the Plantation, while the Love brothers, Davis and Mark, earn high marks for the redesign they did on the Retreat course.

Still, what elevates Sea Island into rarified air are the superior service and restaurants, the Cloister and Lodge accommodations, a world-class spa and a stunning beach right outside the front door.

It's no wonder that Sea Island landed the No. 1 position for lodging in our recent rankings. It could keep the top spot for years to come.

November rates from $395. 888-732-4752, seaisland.com (Photo: Courtesy of Sea Island Resort)