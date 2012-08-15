Courses and Travel
North Carolina resort offers llama caddies
Ever wished you could replace your regular, old human caddy with a llama? If so, your dream nine holes with a camel's furry, South American cousin has come true this summer at the High Hamptons Inn in Cashiers, N.C., according to its press release:
The new star-studded line-up at High Hampton Inn wears fur coats, walks on four legs and enjoys golf and long hikes around Hampton Lake. No, guests aren’t seeing things; llamas are making a home at High Hampton Inn this summer! Serving as furry Sherpa’s for guided hikes and as golf caddies every Thursday and Friday during the summer, the llamas are a special addition during the Inn’s 90th season. . .The llamas are trained by Mark English in Brevard, N.C., where they’ve been getting loops for the past five years at local courses. Here’s a report from WSPA’s Rich Klindworth:
“I wish I had a camera to capture guests’ faces when they see the llamas standing by Rock Mountain Tavern,” says Clifford Meads, general manager of High Hampton Inn. “It’s a look of surprise, excitement and awe all in one.”
Our statistician notes that Stevie Williams has won more majors than any llama caddy.
