The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Best New Courses of 2014
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Maldives reveals plans for floating golf course

MaldivesFloatingCourse3Courtesy: Waterstudio.nl It’s your move, Coeur d’Alene.
You may be aware of the Idaho resort’s famous par 3 14th hole, which features a movable floating green, but the Maldives have revealed plans that call Coeur d'Alene's one hole and raises them 17! Mark Prigg of the Daily Mail (whose report includes plenty of pictures) brings word that the Maldivian government, in collaboration with Troon Golf and the Dutch architecture firm Waterstudio, released more details this week of an entire course that floats and is estimated to cost $520 million. Prigg reports that the inspiration came from the island nation’s precarious existence in the face of climate change:

With an average elevation of just five feet above sea level the Maldives, with its 1,192 islands in the Indian Ocean, is the lowest country in the world. 
Amid fears many of the islands will soon sink into the sea, the Maldivian government has started a joint venture with the architectural firm Dutch Docklands International to build the world’s largest series of artificial floating-islands.
The yet-unnamed course will be powered entirely by solar panels and is expected to be the first completed part of the massive floating island resort complex, according to The Daily Mail. It will be built in India or the Middle East before being “simply towed” into place just off-shore of Male, the Maldives capital city.
And of course, according to Dutch Docklands CEO Paul van de Camp, “it comes complete with spectacular ocean views on every hole.”
Although that would appear to exclude the clubhouse, which will be entirely underwater among the submarine tunnels that link the islands together.
The course is scheduled to open in late 2013 with the entire complex set to open in 2015. Just be sure to bring plenty of extra balls. More Travel: 25 Best Public Courses | Best Courses in Every State | Best Bargains
Load More