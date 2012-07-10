Trump's long-awaited Scotland links is almost as impressive as the Donald says it is

Trump International Golf Links Scotland is the "world's greatest golf course." It must be. It says so on Trump's website. In reality, Trump Scotland won't soon unseat Pine Valley from the top spot on our world list, but it has a solid head start. Related Photos: More stunning pictures of Trump's course Begin with a lush seaside site boasting the tallest dunes of any course in Scotland. Add the formidable design skills of Martin Hawtree, the venerable Brit who has reworked dozens of classic links, including five Open rota layouts. And don't underestimate Trump's passion for this project — his pockets are deeper than a pot bunker, and he has a special affection for Scotland, his mother's birthplace.

The course and conditions will deliver a stern test — the northeast Aberdeenshire coast is among the country's windiest, and the fairways are far from Castle Stuart–wide. Still, there's enough room to maneuver, even from the way-back tees, many perched atop massive, marram grass–covered sandhills. Visit the tips for views of the North Sea and the rugged coastline, then play shorter tees to better appreciate holes 3, 6 and 13, a trio of gorgeous par 3s. For all the hyperbole, Trump Scotland may eventually turn out to be almost as good as advertised. Trump International Golf Links Scotland Aberdeenshire, Scotland 7,423 yards, par 72 Green fees: $240-$322 011-44-1358-743300 trumpgolfscotland.com (Photo: Brian Morgan)