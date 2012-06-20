Courses and Travel
Summer Solstice live tweets: Eamon Lynch and Brandel Chamblee at Bandon Dunes marathon
Golf Magazine's Eamon Lynch and Golf Channel's Brandel Chamblee played in the summer solstice marathon at Bandon Dunes -- all four courses, 72 holes, in one day. Here's a sample of the tweets and photos from their adventure.
Battered but proud after 72 holes. And so to the bar. Over and out.campl.us/kh1m — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 21, 2012
Home. Hole 72.campl.us/kh08 — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 21, 2012
The view from the 17th tee, Bandon Dunes. The end is nigh.campl.us/khZv — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 21, 2012
@chambleebrandel keeping it classy on the home stretch. If he had been this relaxed on Tour.....two wins? http://campl.us/khUg
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Like a marathoner entering the stadium, we've made the turn at Bandon Dunes. Just 9 holes until we open the vodka spigot.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
The 6th at Bandon Dunes. Our 60th of the day. Legs tingling. http://campl.us/khPk
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Foot racing @chambleebrandel up the fairway on the 55th hole of the day. He's fast for an old fart.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Hole 54 in the books: 18 at Old Mac. http://campl.us/khKb
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Limited sun screen will once again look like Dennis Conner after the world cup pic.twitter.com/uB9sMwcM
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
Playing Old MacDonald in a 25 mph breeze some hear seagulls, all I hear is the awful screaming of the lambs...
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
@SportsEsquire @eamonlynch @golfbandondunes emergency scotch
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
Good company. Ken Jowdy, owner of Diamanté in Cabo, and Brandel. No 9 at Old Mac. http://campl.us/khDQ
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Too much booth time. http://campl.us/khB3
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
I've now made 4 birdies to @chambleebrandel 's 5. With a little practice maybe I too can win a national Open. (Chile, 1996).
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Eamon wanted to know if this was considered a bunker ,,,, It wasn't on the sheet this morning pic.twitter.com/HdMoxaLm
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
The face of a (one time) champion. @chambleebrandel. A face only a Tiger could hate. http://campl.us/khz3
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
The brilliant tee shot at No. 3, Old Macdonald. http://campl.us/khzR
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
78 at Bandon Trails, or Bandon Trials as I think of it. I can guarantee scores shall only climb.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Blessed be the @kentwool socks. Just got Chamblee into them. His old feet can't take the heat.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Halfway home before noon. On to Old Macdonald. 11:55am.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
One of these days I'm asking the shuttle driver who ferries me to the 14th to keep going all the way to 15. #BulldozerPlease
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Yet another atrocity pic.twitter.com/0BpjxSVq
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
My favorite hole in America. No. 14 at Bandon Trails. (biting lip). http://campl.us/khtw
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Love the 10th at Bandon Trails but just took more strokes there than a testosterone-fueled teenager.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
Just asked Chamblee if he knows any Tour pros who would play this event for giggles. He can't think of one.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
The 5th at Bandon Trails. My favorite par-3 on the property. http://campl.us/khnu
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
"Not bad for a broken down Tour pro." pic.twitter.com/5Nlzl57C
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
@IBFinchy playing with golf magazine executive editor Eamon Lynch , seeing plenty of those. Lewis and Clark would be taxed.
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
The 2nd at Bandon Trails. 8:58am. Blessed be the Ecco boom hybrid shoes. http://campl.us/khlU
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
@eamonlynch yes but I just signed a deal with 5 hour energy to offset my expenses.
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
I told Eamon he was taking it away a "little" shut but he doesn't believe me.
— Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 20, 2012
Good-good. Birdies on 18. Round one in the books. 2 hours, 53 minutes. On to Bandon Trails. Let the suffering begin. pic.twitter.com/zdjxiIQB
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
The 13th at Pacific Dunes, seen from the 14th green. 7:46am. About 12 hours to go. pic.twitter.com/l565Zoq0
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
The 11th at Pacific Dunes. All of America is to your right. Hole 10 of 72. pic.twitter.com/QtNN9Deh
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
What would Sean Foley make of this? @chambleebrandel on the 9th at Pacific Dunes. pic.twitter.com/RLa6uFLG
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
The 4th at Pacific Dunes. 6:15am. 68 to go. pic.twitter.com/ki9oQQrz
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
@chambleebrandel There is the tiger tracker and the Eamon tracker , the Eamon tracker needs a cart...ALREADY >> you don't even play anymore
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
pic.twitter.com/wUvuo9Wj
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
And so it begins. No. 1 at Pacific Dunes. 5:35am. Where did it all go wrong?.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
About to hit the range at Bandon Dunes with @chambleebrandel. Hope he doesn't think he can critique my swing without consequences.
— Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) June 20, 2012
