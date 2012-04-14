Money Ball: These great golf escapes will save you a pile of cash

SAVE $165! French Lick Resort French Lick, Ind.

To paraphrase a famous '70s hit song, "Indiana wants you." Deep in the heart of Larry Bird country, the Ultimate Spring Golf Package delivers a round each at the Pete Dye ($30 forecaddie is extra), Donald Ross and Valley Links courses, with two nights' accommodations at West Baden Springs Hotel. May rates start at $609 per person, per night, based on double occupancy. 888-936-9360, frenchlick.com SAVE $235! Hilton Rose Hall Resort Montego Bay, Jamaica

A strategic layout stars in the Stay-and-Play package at Hilton Rose Hall Resort's Cinnamon Hill GC, with three rounds, including caddie fees, four nights' lodging, and all-inclusive dining. May rates begin at $953, per person, double occupancy. 876-953-2650, rosehallresort.com SAVE $145! Dancing Rabbit at Pearl River Resort Philadelphia, Miss.

This Augusta-like setting's Casino Stay and Play package gives you 18 holes on either the Azaleas or Oaks, one night's lodging, and a hot southern breakfast. May rates start at $261 per room, per night, based on double occupancy. 866-447-3275, dancingrabbitgolf.com SAVE $110! Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The Golf Stay & Play package includes up to three rounds on the Jones, Fazio or Hills courses, three nights in a two-bedroom villa, and two hours' tennis court time. May rates start at $131 per person, per night, with four-person occupancy. 866-380-1778, palmettodunes.com (Credit: Brian Walters)