Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
Courses and Travel

Ask Travelin' Joe: Alabama, Orlando and Phoenix

JoeDear Joe, I’m going to Gulf Shores, Alabama, playing six days, in early April. I’m staying at Kiva Dunes and playing there and Peninsula. What other courses in that area would you recommend? Terry Holleman Champaign, Ill. You wouldn’t suffer with multiple plays at Kiva Dunes, a linksy Jerry Pate design draped over a sandy plot between the Mobile Bay and the Gulf of Mexico—and Peninsula (pictured) stacks up as second best in the region.
However, if you’re a course collector like me, here are three more to try. Best of the trio is Rock Creek ($55-$69; 251-928-4223, rockcreekgolf.com), which rolls through handsome pines, hardwoods and wetlands and is replete with strong par-4s and several risk/reward par-5s.
Next up is TimberCreek ($49-$59; 251-621-9900, golftimbercreek.com), a hilly, forested, 27-holer on the eastern shore of Mobile Bay, where the Dogwood/Magnolia combo offers the sternest challenge.
Cotton Creek at Craft Farms ($69-$89; 251-968-7500, craftfarms.com) is one of two Arnold Palmer designs on site. You won’t confuse either one with Bay Hill, but Cotton Creek in particular will entertain with its undulating fairways and numerous bunkers and water hazards. Dear Joe, I need your expertise and recommendations for an upcoming golf trip to Orlando. I previously read your Orlando review from March 2009 on Golf.com, but I’m curious if the last several years have altered your must-play list. Greg Moore Alexandria, Va. Hindsight is always 20-20, but fortunately, there’s no need to renew my prescription. Things stand pretty much as they were in 2009. Bay Hill remains king, thanks to the double-barreled aura of Arnie and Tiger, though you still have to stay there to play there.
Grand Cypress continues to impress, with its remarkable variety of golf offerings, from its now vintage Nicklaus “moundy” (80’s-style) original course, to its St. Andrews replica New course to the superior instruction facilities.
I’ll amplify on two surprises: First is Reunion Resort, which has dropped the Ginn name, but is bursting with new vitality, thanks to some TLC (and cash) infused from new owner Salamander Resorts, the same folks who have Innisbrook.
I have to admit I’m a huge fan of the Watson course, formerly known as the Independence, which inspires with intriguing angles and interesting greens, but which is the least dramatic of the three. I’ve picked on Reunion’s Jack Nicklaus design (formerly the Tradition course) for slapping mid- and high-handicappers with too much trouble, but unquestionably, if you’re a good stick, you’ll warm to it.
Finally, Rees Jones’ Waldorf-Astoria layout is a treat. Tranquil, with fewer bells and whistles than many modern designs, it’s simply a wonderful, playable spread graced with massive bunkers and multiple lakes throughout the back nine that offers plenty of golf when the breeze is up. The Waldorf service, conditions and facilities live up to the famous name. Dear Joe, I’m going to be in the Phoenix/Mesa area for business and am going to squeeze in one round. I much prefer to walk so I was wondering if there are any nice courses (up to $125 green fee) that allow walking? Chris Manning Via email Right on the money is Longbow ($60-$135; 480-807-5400, longbowgolf.com) in Mesa, a 1997 Ken Kavanaugh design that’s free of housing, but chock full of strategically placed bunkers. A small, if ripple-filled parcel makes for pleasurable walking—just ask Hunter Mahan and Paula Creamer, who have strolled to victories here in the AJGA Heather Farr Classic. It’s $125 to play Monday through Thursday through March, and $90 all week starting April 2.

More From the Web

A Meaner Monster: Donald Trump teams with architect Gil Hanse to make Doral scarier than ever

Can't afford to play the Pebble Pro-Am? Here's five affordable seaside spreads

Four Season Nevis makes cold-weather golfers offer they can't refuse: Shaun Micheel golf clinic in paradise

Hello, Dubai: Celebrating The Other Duel In The Desert

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where should I play in Tucson? Savannah? Ponte Vedra Beach?

Budget Breaks: Pop the cork on great golf deals in 2014

Course Spy: True Blue Plantation is worth every penny

Ask Travelin' Joe: From One Fine Bay to Another

Deal of the Month: Royal Isabela in Puerto Rico

The Ultimate Man Weekend 2013: Myrtle Beach

Best Trips: Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson, Ariz.

Ask Travelin' Joe: From Ragin' Cajuns to Mickey Mouse

Deal of the Month: The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif.

Best Trips: The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Oak Hill Country Club's twisted design legacy

Five reasons Bandon Dunes is America's ultimate golf playground

Bears! Mountains! The metric system! A golf adventure in Whistler

Ask Travelin' Joe: Where to play in Wyoming, Cleveland, San Diego and the Delaware Shore

Deal of the Month: The Grove Park Inn

Course Spy: Bandon Trails

Load More