Budget Breaks: This trio of stay-and-play deals won't make you bust open your piggybank

SAVE $1,140 Ka'anapali Golf Courses Maui, Hawaii The renovated Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is offering a deal true to its name: The five-night Sunsational Golf package includes unlimited same-day golf for four at the Ka'anapali Golf Courses' two tracks, accommodations, Nike rental clubs and daily breakfast for two. Offer subject to availability and blackout dates. March rates begin at $652 per night based on double occupancy. Ask for rate code GOLFPKG5. 866-716-8109, sheraton-maui.com SAVE $375 Pristine Bay Resort Roatan, Honduras "Paradise" doesn't have to mean Hawaii. The Golf in Paradise special at this Honduran property features four rounds on the Pete and Perry Dye–designed Black Pearl (with 14 holes offering ocean views) and Dye-signature island-green par 3, four nights accommodations in a villa with private pool, and daily breakfast. March rates start at $775 per person, plus tax and based on double occupancy. 713-489-2554, pristinebayresort.com SAVE $250 JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa San Antonio, Texas The Unlimited Golf package for one or two players includes a resort room and unlimited golf on the PGA Tour's TPC San Antonio, the site of the Valero Texas Open in April, plus cart and range balls. March rates start at $495 per night based on double occupancy. 210-276-2500, jwsanantonio.com (Photo: Ken May)