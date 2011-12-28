Premier Resort Close-Up: Turnberry Isle Miami

Four years after a $150 million renovation was completed at the 392-room Turnberry Isle Miami, this Golf Magazine Premier Resort Silver Medalist still shines as bright as the Florida sun.

Raymond Floyd re-energized the property's 36 holes, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., adding contoured fairways, waste areas and new bunkering. The Soffer Course, named for the property's owner, is the longer (7,047 yards) and tougher of the pair, with palm tree-lined fairways plus an island green on the 18th hole, adjacent to the state's largest waterfall.

The Miller Course (shorter by almost 700 yards) makes good use of Lake Julius on numerous back-nine holes. Any pain inflicted by high scores can be eased at The Spa & Fitness Center (where you might consider a golf-swing analysis and fitness assessment) or by soaking up the sun a short shuttle ride away at the resort's private Ocean Club on the Atlantic.

Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak is the top dining option at the resort, located 20 minutes south of Fort Lauderdale Airport and 30 minutes north of Miami's South Beach.

Stay and Play packages start at $649. 305-932-6200, turnberryislemiami.com (Photo: Nile Young)