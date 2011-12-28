Deal of the Month: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill

In 1965, Arnold Palmer blistered four-year-old Bay Hill in 66 shots, crushing his exhibition playing partners, including Jack Nicklaus, by seven shots. Instantly smitten, The King bought it outright a few years later, and ever since, Arnie and Bay Hill have gone together like beer and pretzels.

The PGA Tour has made this quintessentially Florida (read: flat, watery, sand-swamped) Dick Wilson design a late-March stop since 1979, and Palmer has never stopped tinkering with it.

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge is offering its 50th Anniversary Package, which includes accommodations, 18 holes (or one 50-minute spa treatment), breakfast buffet, special limited-edition pin flag, a bottle of wine from the Arnold Palmer label and a commemorative Golden Umbrella lapel pin.

Package rates start at $307 per night. Arnold Palmer sightings: free.

888-422-9445, bayhill.com (Photo: Bay Hill)