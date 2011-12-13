Special Ireland golf package for Golf Magazine readers

Finally ready for that Ireland golf trip? Then consider a seven-night, eight-round package offered by SWING, an Irish golf specialist company celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

You’ll play the best of the southwest, including Lahinch, Doonbeg, Ballybunion Old, Dooks, Tralee and Waterville, plus the stunning Old Head on the southeast coast (pictured). Golf Magazine readers also receive a complimentary round at Ballybunion¹s Cashen course.

Accommodations and a full Irish breakfast daily are included. Offered during specific times from April through September 2012, package prices currently vary from $1,444 to $2,116. To book go to: swinggolfireland.com (Photo: Evan Schiller)