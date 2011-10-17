Menu Close
Featured Content
Want to join Phil Mickelson's new M Club? Here's how multiple-club memberships work

Mickelson_bmw Phil Mickelson at the BMW Championship in September 2011. Photo: Chuck Rydlewski/Icon/SMI Why join one club these days when you can have access to multiple courses with a single membership? Phil Mickelson debuted his take on that idea last week with the introduction of his M Club. That Arizona-based group joins other efforts, such as the private club-oriented Outpost Club, to provide access to numerous clubs rather than a single club membership -- for a price, of course. Here’s how they match up: Mclub_logo_lrg The M Club Founded: October 2011
Initiation Fee: $5,000
Dues: $7,260 annual
Members: Unlimited (i.e., anyone can join)
Tee Times: Club concierge handles
Courses: 10 private and public layouts in Arizona
Celebrity Members: Phil Mickelson
Origin of Name: The 'M' is for Mickelson
Website: Under construction “We think we have a pretty cool concept here. We don’t want to get stuck playing the same course every day. This opportunity allows you to have the private club experience at a multitude of courses with only one due. What a fair deal.” --Phil Mickelson, The M Club
  Oclogofinal The Outpost Club Founded: February 2010
Initiation Fee: $6,000
Dues: $900 annual
Members: Limited to 500 (by invitation only)
Tee Times: Club concierge handles
Courses: More than 50 private clubs in U.S. and international
Celebrity Members: High-profile club champions
Origin of Name: Comes from the original idea for the society, which included architecturally significant and mostly remote private clubs. 
Website: Outpostclub.com “The Outpost Club’s mission is to cultivate a thriving golfing society that signifies the very best of private club golf where the golf course design is compelling, the camaraderie towards fellow members is genuine and the experience is always memorable.”  --Outpostclub.com
  This story originally appeared in the Golf Magazine Front9 App. To download the weekly app, visit the Apple iTunes store.

