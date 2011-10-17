Want to join Phil Mickelson's new M Club? Here's how multiple-club memberships work

Phil Mickelson at the BMW Championship in September 2011. Photo: Chuck Rydlewski/Icon/SMI Why join one club these days when you can have access to multiple courses with a single membership? Phil Mickelson debuted his take on that idea last week with the introduction of his M Club. That Arizona-based group joins other efforts, such as the private club-oriented Outpost Club, to provide access to numerous clubs rather than a single club membership -- for a price, of course. Here’s how they match up: The M Club Founded: October 2011

Initiation Fee: $5,000

Dues: $7,260 annual

Members: Unlimited (i.e., anyone can join)

Tee Times: Club concierge handles

Courses: 10 private and public layouts in Arizona

Celebrity Members: Phil Mickelson

Origin of Name: The 'M' is for Mickelson

Website: Under construction “We think we have a pretty cool concept here. We don’t want to get stuck playing the same course every day. This opportunity allows you to have the private club experience at a multitude of courses with only one due. What a fair deal.” --Phil Mickelson, The M Club

The Outpost Club Founded: February 2010

Initiation Fee: $6,000

Dues: $900 annual

Members: Limited to 500 (by invitation only)

Tee Times: Club concierge handles

Courses: More than 50 private clubs in U.S. and international

Celebrity Members: High-profile club champions

Origin of Name: Comes from the original idea for the society, which included architecturally significant and mostly remote private clubs.

Website: Outpostclub.com “The Outpost Club’s mission is to cultivate a thriving golfing society that signifies the very best of private club golf where the golf course design is compelling, the camaraderie towards fellow members is genuine and the experience is always memorable.” --Outpostclub.com

